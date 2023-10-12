Humphrey was elevated to the active roster for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver was released from the active roster Wednesday before being re-signed to the practice squad. Humphrey has four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown in five games this season. At the same time, the fifth-year pro's playing time has gone down since he played 71 percent of the snaps in Week 1.