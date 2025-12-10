Humphrey caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Humphrey played 28 of the Broncos 74 offensive snaps Sunday, behind fellow wide receivers Courtland Sutton (48) and Pat Bryant (35). The 27-year-old was on the field for more offensive snaps than Marvin Mims (20) and Troy Franklin (19). Humphrey's 38 percent snap share was his largest since joining the Broncos this season, yet his elevated usage did not lead to much production. With quarterback Bo Nix spreading the ball around to so many pass catchers, the veteran wideout remains extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Next up for Denver is a Week 15 home matchup against the Packers.