Humphrey ended the 2025 regular season with 13 receptions on 25 targets for 156 yards and a touchdown across 10 regular season games.

Humphrey began the 2025 campaign with the Giants, recording four receptions for 55 yards over three games. The Broncos signed the veteran wideout away from New York's practice squad ahead of Denver's Week 11 matchup against the Chiefs. The veteran wideout rejoined the Broncos, having spent the previous two seasons in Denver. Humphrey provided depth in a familiar offense behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant and Marvin Mims. The 27-year-old will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, so he'll hope to be signed by a team looking for help in their wide receiver room ahead of the 2026 campaign. It's possible, however, that Humphrey could re-sign with the Broncos based on his familiarity with head coach Sean Payton's system.