Victor has inked a deal with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.

Victor tallied 860 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 89 catches en route to All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention during his final collegiate season at Washington State. He is now one of 12 wide receivers on Denver's roster, so he will need to make an impression during offseason workouts in order to have an opportunity to stay with the team during the regular season.