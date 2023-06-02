Cushenberry has returned to the field after recovering from a groin injury, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve back in November but has now returned to action for the start of OTAs. The 25-year-old started eight games for Denver last season and should have the same role during the upcoming campaign.
