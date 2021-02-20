Said coach Vic Fangio of Cushenberry's 2020 rookie season, "He was a guy that constantly got better inch by inch... He just kept getting better in small increments and by the end of the season was playing his best football," Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Initially entering the fold as a third-round draft choice from LSU, Cushenberry started all 16 games for the Broncos in 2020. The 23-year-old went without a missed offensive snap, committing three penalties and conceding four sacks on the season. He's got his head coach firmly in his corner as Denver prepares for free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft. Barring an unexpected development, Cushenberry will have a strong chance at defending his starting role in training camp. New general manager George Paton has more pressing areas to address on the current roster.