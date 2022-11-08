Cushenberry (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cushenberry suffered the injury in the team's Week 8 win over the Jaguars, and it was initially reported that he could miss a couple of weeks. However, after a bye week it appears the third-year guard has made little progress in his recovery, and he'll now miss at least the next four weeks with his move to IR. Graham Glasgow will likely fill in at center for the Broncos while Cushenberry is out.
