Broncos' Lloyd Cushenberry: Third-round pick for Denver

The Broncos selected Cushenberry in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 83rd overall.

The Broncos may have found a steal here, as Cushenberry was one of the anchors of an LSU line that helped make Joe Burrow's job easy in 2019. Cushenberry (6-foot-3, 312) is densely built and with standout reach (34 and 1/8-inch arms) for a center, and he'll figure to account for either center or guard while free agent addition Graham Glasgow picks up the other.