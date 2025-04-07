Krull re-signed with the Broncos on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Krull -- who entered the offseason as an exclusive-rights free agent -- was tendered a contract by the Broncos last month. Now that he's officially been re-signed, he'll reprise his depth role in a Denver tight end corps that now will be led by newcomer Evan Engram, with Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins also in the mix. In 13 regular-season contests with the Broncos in 2024, Krull posted a 19-152-0 line on 23 targets.