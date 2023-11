Krull was elevated from the Broncos' practice squad ahead of Monday's game against the Bills, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Krull joined Denver's practice squad in September and should receive his first game action with the squad, which would be just his second career NFL appearance after suiting up for one game with the Saints in 2022. The Pittsburgh product may still have difficulty getting on the field and will be more likely to see snaps on special teams than offense.