The Broncos elevated Krull to their active roster Saturday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Krull has spent the majority of the season on Denver's practice squad, and he's been activated to the team's active roster for the second time this year. The 25-year-old tight end saw playing time in the Broncos' Week 10 win over the Bills, as he was on the field for a total of 26 snaps (20 offensive and six on special teams).