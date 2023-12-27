Krull secured four of five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Patriots.

Krull's touchdown was his first of the season, while his four receptions were also his most over five appearances in 2023. The 25-year-old played 32 percent of Denver's offensive snaps, trailing fellow tight ends Adam Trautman (49) and Chris Manhertz (35). Despite the limited playing time, Krull's five targets were tied for a team-high in the contest. Even with his increased usage Sunday, Krull should remain far off the fantasy radar when the Broncos host the Chargers in Week 17.