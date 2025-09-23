Krull caught one of his two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Chargers.

Krull played 22 of Broncos' 52 offensive snaps, the most of any Denver tight end ahead of both Adam Trautman (19) and Nate Adkins (18). With teammate Evan Engram (back) ruled out for the contest, Krull was unable to make the most of his opportunity atop the depth chart. Even if Engram is forced to miss more time, the 27-year-old Krull remains far off the fantasy radar due to his limited role in Denver's passing attack. Next up for the Broncos is a matchup against the Bengals in Week 4.