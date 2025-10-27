Krull underwent surgery to repair the the fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot Monday and is expected to be out for eight weeks, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Krull broke his left foot in early October, which prompted his placement on injured reserve. The eight-week timeline puts the 27-year-old tight end on pace to return by the end of the regular season or for the start of the postseason, should the Broncos qualify. With Krull on IR and Nate Adkins sustaining a knee injury during Denver's Week 8 win over Dallas, Evan Engram and Adam Trautman are the only healthy tight ends on the Broncos' active roster.