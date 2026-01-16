Krull (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's AFC divisional-round tilt against the Bills, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Krull was a limited participant in practice all week, but he isn't quite ready to return from injured reserve. He is in the final stages of his recovery from his procedure in late October to repair the fractured fifth metatarsal in his left foot. If the Broncos win Saturday, then Krull's next opportunity to play would be in the AFC Championship Game.