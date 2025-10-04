Krull (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

The foot injury is a new one, as he appeared on Friday's practice report as a DNP. The injury is severe enough for him to be ruled out for Sunday's contest, though his absence won't make too much of an impact as he was a healthy scratch for the Broncos' Week 4 win against the Bengals. With Krull sidelined, Denver's tight end room will consist of Evan Engram, Adam Trautman and Nate Adkins.