Broncos' Lucas Krull: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Krull (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.
Krull has been on injured reserve since breaking his foot back in October, and the reserve tight end will have to miss yet another pivotal game. The 27-year-old was a full participant in practice throughout the week, but the space demanded by the active roster and the reserve player's relatively low-priority role are likely what kept him from being activated for Sunday's contest.
