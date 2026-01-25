Wattenberg (shoulder) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Wattenberg was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the fourth-year pro has been officially cleared to play in his first game since Week 16 after recovering from a shoulder injury. He should reclaim his starting job at center, and Alex Forsyth -- who filled in at center in Wattenberg's absence -- will not play Sunday due to an ankle injury.