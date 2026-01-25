Broncos' Luke Wattenberg: Cleared to play vs. New England
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wattenberg (shoulder) is active for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Wattenberg was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the fourth-year pro has been officially cleared to play in his first game since Week 16 after recovering from a shoulder injury. He should reclaim his starting job at center, and Alex Forsyth -- who filled in at center in Wattenberg's absence -- will not play Sunday due to an ankle injury.