Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday that Wattenberg (ankle) is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

It doesn't sound like anything too serious for Wattenberg, who is still a likely candidate to serve as the primary backup to starting center Lloyd Cushenberry in 2022. Though with Cushenberry also apparently resting Tuesday, it's possible one of Quinn Meinerz, Graham Glasgow or Dalton Risner will be snapping the ball at practice for now.