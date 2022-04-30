The Broncos selected Wattenberg in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 171st overall.

Wattenberg (6-foot-4, 299 pounds) is a bit light out of Washington, but he has exceptional reach (34 and 1/8-inch arms) to go with standout tested athleticism. His 40 (5.2 seconds), vertical (29.5 inches), broad jump (113 inches) and agility drills were all safely above average for centers. The Broncos already have Lloyd Cushenberry at center, so Wattenberg will probably be a guard or swing backup for Denver.