The Broncos designated Wattenberg (shoulder) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Wattenberg suffered a shoulder injury in late December that required extensive recovery time. Alex Forsyth (ankle) took over as the starting center in his absence and has played since Week 17. With Forsyth injuring his ankle in last Saturday's overtime playoff victory over the Bills, Wattenberg's potential return for Sunday's AFC Conference Championship Game against the Patriots would be a huge addition to the offensive line. In a doomsday scenario where neither Wattenberg nor Fosyth can suit up, the task of protecting backup quarterback Jared Stidham would fall to Sam Mustipher.