Wattenberg and the Broncos agreed on a four-year, $48 million contract extension Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal includes $27 million guaranteed for the 2022 fifth-rounder. The Broncos have locked up another key piece on its offensive front, as Wattenberg has been the team's full-time starter at center over the last two seasons. He missed four games during the 2024 regular season due to an ankle injury, but he has started in each of the Broncos' first 11 games of the 2025 campaign.