Roach recorded 41 tackles (15 solo), including 4.0 sacks, across 12 games with Denver in 2025.

Roach filled a rotational role as an important part of the Broncos' defensive line in 2025, recording a career-high 4.0 sacks this season. The veteran signed a three-year contract extension in November, keeping him in Denver through 2028. Since joining the Broncos last season, Roach has recorded 84 total tackles (33 solo), 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 27-year-old is likely to continue to make an impact in the 2026 campaign in what is one of the top defensive units in the league this year.