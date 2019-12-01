Play

Reed (lower leg) returned to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The Broncos faithful can breathe a sigh of relief, as Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu (lower leg) both came back into the game in the second quarter. Without the two, the Broncos only had two healthy outside linebackers. Reed is expected to continue logging a starter's snap count.

