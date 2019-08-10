Reed looks to be OLB3 at this point in the preseason, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

Backup edge rushers Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett both departed this offseason, leaving a void behind Von Miller and Bradley Chubb. Though unheralded and undrafted out of Nevada, Reed has been one of the most pleasant surprises of Denver's first two preseason games. Reed has recorded a sack in each contest and eight tackles overall. Reed's a bit of a tweener, but he managed to rack up 126 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and 16 sacks in his final two seasons in Nevada's 3-3-5 scheme. That production seems to be carrying over to the pros.