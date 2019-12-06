Broncos' Malik Reed: Draws questionable tag
Reed (ankle/shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Texans, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Reed kicked off the week as a non-participant in practice, but he's now managed two straight limited sessions. The 23-year-old will work to play through his injuries during Sunday's tilt against the Texans, but a final decision on his availability could come down to a game-time decision. With Von Miller (knee) also listed as questionable, Jeremiah Attaochu and Justin Hollins could be in line for expanded roles on defense Week 14.
