Reed wrapped up the 2020 season with 53 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Reed was supposed to be a reserve rusher in 2020, but quickly elevated to the starting lineup after the season-ending ankle injury suffered by Von Miller just before Week 1. The 2019 undrafted free agent ended up filling in admirably for Miller, leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss -- even mimicking Miller's Super Bowl performance by sacking Cam Newton twice in Week 6's win over New England. The team faces some serious considerations with Miller's contract in the coming months. Reed's performance provides the Broncos' with some insurance no matter what happens.