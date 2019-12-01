Reed was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chargers with a lower-leg injury, Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site reports.

Reed left the game just a few plays after Jeremiah Attaochu (lower leg) departed, leaving the Broncos' outside linebacker corps extremely thin. Justin Hollins and Ahmad Gooden can both fill in, but interior linebacker Joseph Jones and Josey Jewell may need to bump outside.