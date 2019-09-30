Coach Vic Fangio said Reed is in discussion to replace Bradley Chubb (knee), although the Broncos will likely take a committee approach, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Reed, an undrafted rookie, played a season-high 24 defensive snaps in Week 4 while Chubb was getting his knee checked out, although Justin Hollins topped him with 34. It's a tall task to play opposite Von Miller and replace Chubb, who racked up 12 sacks in his rookie season, so it seems more likely the Broncos take a committee approach between Reed and Hollins until one sticks.