Reed didn't practice Wednesday due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Reed exited last Sunday's win over the Chargers with a lower leg injury but was able to return, though he now has the ankle and shoulder issues to contend with. The specifics of the injuries remain unclear, but the 23-year-old's availability will remain up in the air until he returns to practice.

