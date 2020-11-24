site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-malik-reed-records-1-5-sacks-in-win | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Malik Reed: Records 1.5 sacks in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Reed finished Sunday's game against the Dolphins with six tackles (four solo), 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.
Reed is putting together a solid 2020 campaign, already setting a career-best with 6.5 sacks through 10 contests. He's also racked up 35 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defended on the year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Answer 7 questions about the big game for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read