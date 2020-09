Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu are expected to share most of the snaps left behind by Von Miller's ankle injury, per coach Vic Fangio, Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports reports.

Miller's injury creates an opportunity for the 24-year-old Reed to make a leap in his second NFL season. Reed recorded two sacks and 27 tackles as a rookie in 2019 after signing with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent.