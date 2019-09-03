Reed registered two sacks in Thursday's preseason game versus the Cardinals.

Reed was battling a hamstring issue, but it clearly didn't bother him during the preseason finale as he chased down Arizona's quarterbacks. The undrafted rookie made the 53-man roster, and he's expected to help on special teams but has minimal IDP upside behind Bradley Chubb and Von Miller (knee).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week