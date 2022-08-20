site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Malik Reed: Suffers eye injury
Reed (eye) is questionable to return to Saturday's preseason game at Buffalo.
The severity of Reed's injury is unclear pending another update from the team. Nik Bonitto should see increased reps in his absence.
