Reed made five tackles (three solo) and two sacks in Sunday's 18-12 win over the Patriots.

Reed entered Week 6 without a sack through the first four games, but he took down Cam Newton twice to match last year's sack total in just one game. He also finished with an 86 percent snap share -- his highest of the season. Reed could be relegated to a bench role once Jeremiah Attaochu (quadriceps) returns to the lineup, but even before Attaochu's injury, Reed consistently rotated in on defense. Perhaps his two-sack performance will earn him more looks going forward.