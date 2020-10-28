site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Malik Reed: Tallies two more sacks
RotoWire Staff
Oct 27, 2020
Reed had five tackles (four solo) and two sacks during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
The 24-year-old has only two career sacks prior to Week 6 against New England, but he now has two sacks in each of the past two contests. Reed has 22 total tackles and four sacks through six games in 2020.
