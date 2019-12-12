Play

Reed (ankle/shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

Reed sat out Week 14's win over the Texans due to ankle and shoulder injuries, and he now looks back to full health. Barring any setbacks, the 23-year-old can be expected to draw his usual start in Denver's linebacker corps in Kansas City on Sunday.

