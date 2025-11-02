Broncos' Marcedes Lewis: Elevated for Week 9
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lewis was elevated from the Broncos' practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
The 41-year-old veteran was elevated to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Texans. Injuries to Lucas Krull (foot) and Nate Adkins (knee) will render them unable to compete Sunday, so the Broncos will turn to Lewis to provide offensive and special teams value behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman.
