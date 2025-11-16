The Broncos elevated Lewis from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

It's the third consecutive week that the veteran tight end has been elevated to the active roster, and he will be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs as the Broncos' TE3 behind Evan Engram and Adam Trautman. Lewis didn't see a target from Bo Nix through his first two appearances with Denver.