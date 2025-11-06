The Broncos have elevated Lewis from the practice squad for Thursday's matchup against Las Vegas, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Lewis was previously elevated for Denver's win over the Texans in Week 9, a contest in which he played six offensive snaps and was not targeted. The veteran tight end will get another chance to handle reserve duties versus the Raiders on Thursday Night Football, as Nate Adkins (knee) is sidelined for a second straight contest.