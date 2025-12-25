The Broncos have signed Lewis from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's game against the Chiefs.

Lewis has bounced between Denver's active roster and practice squad multiple times this season, and he's now slated to suit up for what will be his fifth regular-season appearance of 2025 with the team. Across his prior four appearances Lewis wasn't targeted a single time, so he stands to again contribute mostly as a blocker on Christmas Day. Now a member of the Broncos' active roster, Lewis will be eligible to suit up for both of the team's remaining regular-season games, as well as the entire postseason.