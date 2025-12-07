The Broncos signed Lewis to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, Eric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Lewis was elevated from the practice squad three consecutive times before the Broncos' Week 13 bye, and he now must be signed to the active roster to continue to play for the team. The veteran tight end has been primarily used as a blocker, seeing 38 offensive snaps through three games as a replacement for tight ends Nate Adkins (knee) and Lucas Krull (foot). The Bronocs waived linebacker Garret Wallow in a corresponding move to make room for Lewis on the active roster, and the tight end will likely remain there until either Adkins or Krull can return to the field.