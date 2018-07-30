Rios is considered day-to-day with a sore hip, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.

Rios' hip injury could keep him sidelined throughout training camp this week, lending additional reps to fellow backup cornerbacks Brendan Langley and Michael Hunter behind starters Bradley Roby and Chris Harris. Upon Rios' eventual return to full activity, he'll be competing for a roster spot after spending just a month on the 53-man roster last season.

Our Latest Stories