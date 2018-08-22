Broncos' Marcus Rios: Out for Friday's preseason contest
Rios (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Redskins, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Rios' impending absence won't bode well for his chances of making the 53-man roster come deliberation time. The 23-year-old is currently buried on the depth chart and needs valuable game reps to prove his worth. If he's not back for the Broncos final preseason game, we may have seen the last of Rios in Denver.
