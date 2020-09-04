Barron took some reps with the first-team defense at Thursday's practice and is a candidate to fill in for the recently released Todd Davis, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Only a few days into his tenure with the Broncos, Barron worked with the first-teamers in nickel packages, perhaps forecasting Friday's move by the team. With Davis out of the picture, Barron and Josey Jewell seem to be the top options to replace him. Jewell has a year of experience in the defense, which may give him a leg up in the competition, but Barron is no slouch as a tackler. In his eight-year career, Barron has two 100-tackle campaigns and recorded 82 stops in 15 games with the Steelers last season.