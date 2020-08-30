Barron signed with the Broncos on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Barron played 15 games for the Steelers in 2019, averaging 51 snaps per contest, and he recorded 82 tackles, three sacks and three pass breakups. He was cut loose in March with a year left on his contract, but he found a new landing spot where he's slated to make an immediate impact. With Justin Strnad (wrist) out for the season, Barron will work in a backup role, although he could get starting reps right away if Todd Davis (calf) can't play Week 1 versus the Titans.