Coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday that Barron (hamstring) is "highly questionable" for Monday's season opener against Tennessee, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Barron is managing a hamstring issue sustained during Friday's stadium practice, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. The 30-year-old veteran saw some reps with the first-team defense last week, so if healthy he could be a candidate to help fill in for the recently released Todd Davis.