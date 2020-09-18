site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-mark-barron-remains-sidelined-in-week-2 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Mark Barron: Remains sidelined in Week 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Barron (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Barron will sit for a second consecutive game to open the season. His next chance to make his season debut will come in Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Dave Richard
• 7 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 17 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read