Broncos' Mark Chapman: Heading to Denver
Chapman signed a contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Chapman was a first-round selection in the 2018 CFL Draft, but will forgo his time with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats for a chance to land a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster. The Central Michigan standout totaled 147 receptions for 2,040 yards and 10 touchdowns in five seasons with the Chippewas. The move comes after Denver placed wideouts Carlos Henderson and Jimmy Williams on the Did Not Report list.
