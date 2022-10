Mack could garner some snaps in the Broncos' backfield in Week 8 against the Jaguars, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Mack was signed to the Broncos active roster Monday after the team acquired him from the 49ers' practice squad and head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that the running back is "definitely an option" to play Sunday versus Jacksonville. Mack will likely operate as the third fiddle behind Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray in Week 8, limiting his upside greatly.